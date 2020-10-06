IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Sections
The 20th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Trent Boult bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.



4 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.6. At the same stage, MI were 50/1. Rajasthan Royals need 171 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

