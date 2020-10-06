IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Trent Boult bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

4 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.6. At the same stage, MI were 50/1. Rajasthan Royals need 171 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL