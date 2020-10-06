Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

MI have won the 20th match of IPL 2020 by 57 runs, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for total of 136 runs in the 19th over. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer with 70 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Jos Buttler and Tom Curran who contributed 56 runs to the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over along with a wicket.



James Pattinson bowled only 1 ball in the 19th over of the game and gave away 0 run.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face DC at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet DC in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

