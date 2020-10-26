IPL 2020, MI vs RR: ‘He has been remarkable,’ Sachin Tendulkar is mighty impressed with young pacer

Sachin Tendulkar speaks to the media during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 22. (Getty Images)

England pacer Jofra Archer has been in tremendous form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. While Rajasthan Royals have been unsuccessful in converting Archer’s tremendous performances with the ball to wins, the right-arm fast bowler has continued to put oppositions in trouble with his lethal pace and dangerous bounce.

Archer has played 12 games so far, in which he has taken 17 wickets. In a recent video uploaded on his Twitter, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar explained why he is impressed with the 25-year-old pacer.

“What I have seen in Jofra is he has looked to get wickets. He is aggressive upfront, he has done his warm-ups and the first over you get to see is 148, 150 152 (on the speed gun),” Tendulkar said.

“He is bowling at good pace and he is getting batters out, they are not looking to slog and they are losing their wickets. He is actually getting them out,” Tendulkar added.

“He has been remarkable, the aggression that I have seen in his bowling has been incredible, such a treat to watch. It’s a joy to watch. A fast bowler charging in, hitting the deck hard... he is bowling those good steep bouncers, they are not short, they are just off the length,” Tendulkar further said.

RR managed to overcome the high-flying Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Ben Stokes scored a century as RR chased down a target of 196 runs in 18.2 overs.