MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Rajasthan Royals eye comeback against balanced Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will see Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals locking horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The contest will also pit two of the finest batsman Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith against each other. Both sides have different experiences to share. Defending Mumbai Indians are coming after two consecutive wins against Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. They look well balance and composed, especially after Quinton de Kock found some runs in the last game. On the other hand, RR are struggling to get back on the track following back-to-back defeats. Despite a profound start to their journey, they went through some massive setbacks in previous encounters. They have a devastating opening pair in Steve Smith and Jos Buttler but the middle-order remains a concern as Robin Uthappa is yet find himself among runs. They got Ben Stokes in the squad but the mandatory six-day quarantine will prevent him from playing tonight.

