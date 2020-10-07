Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Steve Smith fined for maintaining slow over-rate

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Steve Smith fined for maintaining slow over-rate

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: It was a hapless performance with the bat by Rajasthan Royals as their frailties lay bare against a dominant Mumbai side.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during IPL 2020 cricket match. (PTI)

Rajasthan Royals were thrashed by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium. In match no 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020, MI defeated RR by a mammoth 57-run margin. It was a hapless performance with the bat by Rajasthan Royals as their frailties lay bare against a dominant Mumbai side.

MI scored 193-4 in their quota of 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav hitting a 44-ball 77. While defending the target, MI bowlers choked the RR batsmen as wickets kept tumbling. Jos Buttler fought a lone battle at the top for RR as he hit more than 50% of RR’s runs on Tuesday night. RR were eventually bowled out for just 136 as their losing streak extended to 3 matches.

READ | Former KKR spinner explains why Eoin Morgan should not replace Dinesh Karthik as captain

But it wasn’t the only worry on the night for RR captain Steve Smith as he was fined for maintaining a slow rate during the match.



‘Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,’ IPL said in a press release.

A clinical spell from Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) scripted Mumbai Indians’ 57-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Besides Bumrah, James Pattinson (2/19) and Trent Boult(2/26) scalped 2 wickets apiece while Rahul Chahar (1/24) and Kieron Pollard (1/24) settled one wicket each.

This win propelled MI to the top position on the points table. RR batsmen were completely outplayed by MI bowlers. In pursuit of a 194-run target, they ended up scoring 136 runs. Earlier, MI won the toss and elected to bat first. Defending champions Mumbai Indians registered their first win against RR since 2015.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
Oct 07, 2020 06:16 IST
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian district
Oct 07, 2020 07:57 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 07:40 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change today
Oct 07, 2020 07:44 IST

latest news

MI vs RR: Steve Smith fined for maintaining slow over-rate
Oct 07, 2020 07:59 IST
CBI to summon witness who saw Sushant meet Rhea on June 13: report
Oct 07, 2020 07:51 IST
Richa Chadha provides proof that she’s sent KRK legal notice
Oct 07, 2020 07:52 IST
RIP Anil Devgan: Priyanka Chopra recalls working with him in Blackmail
Oct 07, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.