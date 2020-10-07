IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Steve Smith fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals were thrashed by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium. In match no 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020, MI defeated RR by a mammoth 57-run margin. It was a hapless performance with the bat by Rajasthan Royals as their frailties lay bare against a dominant Mumbai side.

MI scored 193-4 in their quota of 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav hitting a 44-ball 77. While defending the target, MI bowlers choked the RR batsmen as wickets kept tumbling. Jos Buttler fought a lone battle at the top for RR as he hit more than 50% of RR’s runs on Tuesday night. RR were eventually bowled out for just 136 as their losing streak extended to 3 matches.

READ | Former KKR spinner explains why Eoin Morgan should not replace Dinesh Karthik as captain

But it wasn’t the only worry on the night for RR captain Steve Smith as he was fined for maintaining a slow rate during the match.

‘Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,’ IPL said in a press release.

A clinical spell from Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) scripted Mumbai Indians’ 57-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Besides Bumrah, James Pattinson (2/19) and Trent Boult(2/26) scalped 2 wickets apiece while Rahul Chahar (1/24) and Kieron Pollard (1/24) settled one wicket each.

This win propelled MI to the top position on the points table. RR batsmen were completely outplayed by MI bowlers. In pursuit of a 194-run target, they ended up scoring 136 runs. Earlier, MI won the toss and elected to bat first. Defending champions Mumbai Indians registered their first win against RR since 2015.