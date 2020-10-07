IPL 2020, MI vs RR: When will Ben Stokes return? RR captain Steve Smith gives update

Rajasthan Royals have been on a downward spiral in the last week of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Since winning their first two matches of the season, RR have lost their last three to fall to the seventh position in the points table. The middle-order is stuttering with batsmen failing to come to the fore. On Tuesday, none of the batsmen except Jos Buttler failed to stand up as they were bowled for just 137 by Mumbai Indians.

RR would be hoping for the return of their talisman Ben Stokes. He has reached UAE but is in a mandatory 6-day quarantine and would be available only after the 10th of October. RR captain Steve Smith talked about his return, saying that his return is not far away.

“I think losing wickets early doesn’t help, we haven’t been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting. He (Stokes) is not out till the 10th I think. He is not too far away, hopefully, we can get a few wins before he’s back and then gain momentum,” Smith said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

After facing a third consecutive defeat in the IPL, Smith expressed disappointment with the team’s batting performance but said there is no need to “panic too much”.

Mumbai Indians put out a very dominating performance to trounce Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs here on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led team scored 193 runs after opting to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while James Pattinson and Trent Boult picked two wickets each in the match as Rajasthan Royals were all out on 136 runs.

Jos Buttler was the highest run-getter from Rajasthan Royals, scoring 70 runs during the chase.

After scoring 200+ runs in their opening two matches, Rajasthan Royals’ batters have struggled in the recent matches. In the previous match, the team scored 154 runs and before that, the team only managed to put 137 runs on the board while chasing a target of 175 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I don’t think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven’t been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully, get a bit of momentum,” he added.

Also, Mumbai Indians have claimed the top spot on the points table with this win.

