IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 56th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 98/5. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 20 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem which was a decent one as 1 run came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over was bowled by Rashid Khan which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 130 runs.

