IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:53 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 56th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 98/5. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 20 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

1 run and 2 wickets came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem where he kept things tight.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 130 runs.

