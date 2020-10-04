IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 17th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at SHARJAH. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

1 run came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

18 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Siddarth Kaul which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 4 fours.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 4th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

