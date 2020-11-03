IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 56th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 149 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Kieron Pollard was the highest scorer with 41 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav who contributed 42 runs to the innings.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled only 5 balls in the 19th over of the game and gave away 20 runs.

Jason Holder bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 150 at 7.5 runs per over.

