Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 17th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 208 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 61 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Quinton de Kock was the highest scorer with 67 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan who contributed 78 runs to the innings.

2 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.

15 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 sixes.



The 19th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Siddarth Kaul bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 21 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 209 at 10.4 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

