E-Paper Games
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:26 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 89 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

5 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

7 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.



6 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.9. At the same stage, MI were 78/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 61 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 6.1.

