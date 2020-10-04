Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 209 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 94 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 16 runs came off the over.

James Pattinson bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.4. At the same stage, MI were 90/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 115 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.5.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Oct 04, 2020 18:14 IST
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Oct 04, 2020 18:27 IST
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Oct 04, 2020 16:42 IST
IPL 2020, Live: Williamson departs after Warner gets to fifty
Oct 04, 2020 18:45 IST

latest news

UK’s Boris Johnson defends coronavirus strategy as infections soar
Oct 04, 2020 18:39 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 04, 2020 18:29 IST
Experts from India, Japan discuss ways to strengthen healthcare for elders
Oct 04, 2020 18:30 IST
Donald Trump tempted fate long before Rose Garden coronavirus cluster
Oct 04, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.