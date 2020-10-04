IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 209 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 139 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

6 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Trent Boult bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

The 15th over was bowled by Krunal Pandya which was an decent one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.3. At the same stage, MI were 147/4. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 70 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 14.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL