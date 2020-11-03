IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 137 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one as 8 runs came off the over.

13 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar which was an expensive one.

12 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya which was an expensive one.

Dhawal Kulkarni bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile and it was an expensive one as 6 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.1. At the same stage, MI were 98/5. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 13 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 2.6.

