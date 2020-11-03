Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 137 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one as 8 runs came off the over.

13 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar which was an expensive one.

12 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya which was an expensive one.



Dhawal Kulkarni bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile and it was an expensive one as 6 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.1. At the same stage, MI were 98/5. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 13 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 2.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
Nov 04, 2020 00:47 IST
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:42 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Two mishap victims donate organs to 8 recipients at Chandigarh’s PGIMER
Nov 04, 2020 00:46 IST
Former Chandigarh senior deputy mayor Shyama Negi dies at 67
Nov 04, 2020 00:45 IST
Traffic cones installed on cycle tracks in Chandigarh
Nov 04, 2020 00:40 IST
Centre objects to Metro-3 shed at Kanjurmarg, calls Maharashtra government decision as unilateral
Nov 04, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.