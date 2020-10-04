Sections
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:00 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 209 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 42 runs for the loss of one wicket. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad, with David Warner still at the crease.

8 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson and it was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.



James Pattinson bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was an decent one as 8 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.4. At the same stage, MI were 38/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 167 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

