IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 49 runs without the loss of any wicket. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad and are still on the crease.

Dhawal Kulkarni bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile and it was an expensive one as11 runs came off the over.

Dhawal Kulkarni bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

16 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one as 9 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.8. At the same stage, MI were 39/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 101 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL