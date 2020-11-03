Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

The big clash between SRH and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:03 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 56th match of IPL 2020 by 10 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 18th over. David Warner was the highest scorer with 85 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha who contributed 151 runs to the innings.

James Pattinson bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 17th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 3 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled only 1 ball in the 18th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face Not Found at Not Found whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet Not Found in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
Nov 04, 2020 00:47 IST
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:42 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Two mishap victims donate organs to 8 recipients at Chandigarh’s PGIMER
Nov 04, 2020 00:46 IST
Former Chandigarh senior deputy mayor Shyama Negi dies at 67
Nov 04, 2020 00:45 IST
Traffic cones installed on cycle tracks in Chandigarh
Nov 04, 2020 00:40 IST
Centre objects to Metro-3 shed at Kanjurmarg, calls Maharashtra government decision as unilateral
Nov 04, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.