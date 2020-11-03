IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 56th match of IPL 2020 by 10 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 18th over. David Warner was the highest scorer with 85 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha who contributed 151 runs to the innings.

James Pattinson bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 17th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 3 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled only 1 ball in the 18th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match.

