IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Mumbai Indians have won the 17th match of IPL 2020 by 34 runs, Sun Risers Hyderabad were restricted for a total of 174 runs for 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. David Warner was the highest scorer with 60 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Manish Pandey who contributed 60 runs to the innings.

James Pattinson bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 14 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.

The 19th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face RR at Abu Dhabi whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL