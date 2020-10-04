LIVE BLOG MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: It’s Rohit vs Warner as Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to maintain winning momentum IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: Two of the world’s finest openers - Rohit Sharma and David Warner - will be pitted against one another as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, coming off wins, face each other in an IPL match today in Sharj... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 04, 2020 14:02 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): The Indian Premier League 2020 is in for another cracker of a contest as two formidable sides in Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to do battle in Match 17 of the tournament. The Sunrisers, led by David Warner, will have no shortage of confidence coming off successive wins, but defending champions MI have proven why they cannot be discarded even with defeats. Both their losses have been followed by wins, ensuring that the side is not left to play catch up late in the tournament. Two of the finest batsmen in Warner and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other and a win here for either side can only bode well for the franchise moving forward. Follow MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Updates here: 14:01 hrs IST Will Warner go big today? With scores of 36, 45 and 28, it’s not as if David Warner has not gotten starts in the IPL, barring the first match where he was run out backing too far up at the non-striker’s end. The scenario couldn’t be better for Warner to strike big. He should fancy those small Sharjah boundaries.



13:54 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: Rahul Chahar threat for Warner? So far, David Warner has been dismissed three times by a leg-spinner in IPL 2020. He was out to Piyush Chawla against CSK, Amit Mishra against Delhi Capitals and Varun Chakravarthy’s leg-break against KKR. Mumbai Indians have Rahul Chahar up their ranks and the management would be aware of Warner’s struggles against leg-spin.





13:47 hrs IST Some interesting facts and trivia: - Manish Pandey is 40 away from completing 3000 runs in IPL. - Trent Boult is in line to play his 100th T20 match today. - Rohit Sharma will join Suresh Raina as the second-most capped IPL player in history with 193 matches.





13:40 hrs IST Will Chris Lynn replace Quinton de Kock? In four matches, Quinton de Kock has had scores of 33, 1, 14 and 0, and it is likely that Mumbai Indians rest him to give Chris Lynn an opportunity at the top. Lynn was sold to MI for Rs 2 crore at the IPL auction last year and given his successful record for Kolkata Knight Riders, do not count out the possibility of seeing a new opening pair walking out today.





13:33 hrs IST MI vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2020: A close look at Rashid Khan’s training regimen





13:26 hrs IST What is Sunrisers’ Playing XI expected to look like? Despite registering consecutive wins, it is likely that David Warner will not field the same XI that won Sunrisers Hyderabad the game against Chennai Super Kings. Against a strong unit like Mumbai Indians, Warner may alter the Playing XI, with a couple of tactical changes. What could they be. Click here to find out our Predicted XI for the 2016 champions.





13:19 hrs IST Rohit’s no so encouraging record against SRH Rohit Sharma has starred with the bat in both the matches that Mumbai Indians have won. However, ahead of the SRH clash, a trivia might worry Rohit and his team, which is the skipper’s underwhelming record against the Sunrisers. Rohit has scored 217 runs at an average of 19.73. These are his worst returns against an active IPL team.





13:12 hrs IST The Bhuvneshwar Kumar question Will he play, or won’t he? Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled up twice during his run-up in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings and walked off the field with the team physio. Skipper David Warner said he “wasn’t too sure” whether Bhuvneshwar will recover in time for Sunday’s clash, and if that is the case, MI will start off with a big advantage.





13:05 hrs IST IPL 2020 MI vs SRH: Record in the previous five games If the previous five matches are to be taken into considerations, it’s the Sunrisers Hyderabad who edge Mumbai Indians by a game, leading the score 3-2, including a hat-trick of wins.





12:58 hrs IST The last time MI and SRH went at it... It was Match No. 51 of IPL 2019, in which Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad with both teams ending on 162/6. Quinton de Kock’s 69 led MI to the total and in response, Manish Pandey top-scored with 71 for the match to end in a tie. Come the Super Over, Mumbai Indians held their nerves and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with Hardik Pandya hitting a six and helping MI chase nine runs with three balls left.





12:51 hrs IST MI vs SRH: Head-to-head In all the editions of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 14 times, and as expected, there’s hardly anything to choose between them. SRH share a slight 7-6 record over MI, while one match ended in a tie.





12:44 hrs IST Sunrisers Hyderabad not too far behind The IPL 2020 campaign did not start on the best of notes for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their first two matches to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. But two wins from two matches thereafter, against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have done their confidence a world of good, and the current team combination seems to be working for them. The 2016 IPL champions have shown early why they cannot be counted out at any time during the tournament.





12:37 hrs IST Mumbai Indians’ story so far in IPL 2020 It will be tough to pick a favourite between these two sides, because there isn’t much to choose from their performance in the IPL 2020 so far. Defending champions Mumbai Indians started with a defeat to Chennai Super Kings before roaring back to comprehensively beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Against RCB, they lost a tight match in the Super Over and came back strong by defeating Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs. They haven’t allowed too many losses to build on them



