IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Warner’s Sunrisers need a win to make the play-offs

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently on 12 points, have a clear chance to qualify for the play-offs if they manage to win the encounter.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan TImes New Delhi

Skipper David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)

So, we are down to the last match of the league phase of IPL and one team has all to play for. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the play-offs as the top ranked team and will be playing the first qualifier to try and reach the final in back to back seasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently on 12 points, have a clear chance to qualify for the play-offs if they manage to win the encounter. This scenario is a result of the fact that SRH have managed to keep a good net run-rate all this while and that gives them a clear shot at the play-offs.

But for that to happen they need to beat an in-form MI team. Both teams have a very strong bowling unit but Mumbai’s strength lies in their equally strong batting line-up. The likes of Sandeep Sharma and T. Natarajan will have their task cut out against the in-form batsmen led by opener Quinton de Kock.

The role of Rashid Khan will also be key as he manages to put pressure on the opposition by picking up wickets and giving away very few runs in the middle overs.

But the real onus will be on skipper Warner and India star Manish Pandey as they take on the likes of Bumrah, Boult and Chahal.

SRH have shown they can defend low totals but it is the batsmen who need to fire under pressure. It remains to be seen whether the ‘real’ David Warner will stand up on Tuesday and take his team through.

