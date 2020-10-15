IPL 2020: Michael Slater chooses Shreyas Iyer as captain of his fantasy IPL team of the season

IPL 2020: Will you go with Shreyas Iyer as captain of your IPL fantasy team? (DC/Twitter)

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League has reached its half-way mark with the competition still stiff in regards to the race to the playoffs. While Delhi Capitals have navigated through to the top position, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challenge are fighting for the second spot. The competition for third place is tough as several teams are vying for the fourth spot.

Performances also have been impressive this season by several cricketers. While the known faces Virat like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Steve Smith, or Jos Buttler have blown hot and cold, several youngsters have shined and made their name. Players like Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, or Sam Curran have surprised many with their splendid performances.

So, if a dream team had to be picked after the halfway stage then who would get into the line-up? Former Australia batsman and current IPL commentator Michael Slater was asked to do the same and he made some surprising decisions in his fantasy IPL team of the season, including choosing Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the team.

Here is Slater’s fantasy team of the season:

1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Shreyas Iyer (c), 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Yuzvendra Chahal, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Trent Boult.

Slater’s team looks very strong on paper with Rabada and Boult leading the line while Rashid, Chahal, and Krunal take care of the spin department.

He picked Padikkal as the opener with Agarwal, which is based on the current performances of both the players. They are in the race for the Orange Cap. It is to be noted that there was no place of either Kohli or Rohit. The middle-order is looked after by captain Iyer, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and AB de Villiers. In Slater’s team, the onus to provide some late-order hitting would be put on Krunal.