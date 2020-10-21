Sections
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Mohammed Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Mohammed Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Siraj’s brilliance with the ball helped him registering his name in the record books of the game. He certainly became the first-ever bowler in the IPL history to claim two maiden overs.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Mohammed Siraj from 39th IPL 2020 match between RCB & KKR (IPL/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Mohammed Siraj dazed Kolkata Knight Riders with his bowling during the 39th Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday night. He picked up three wickets in his first two overs, reducing KKR to 14 for 4.

Siraj’s brilliance with the ball helped him registering his name in the record books of the game. He certainly became the first-ever bowler in the IPL history to claim two maiden overs. The RCB franchise took to their social media account to announce this feat. In a tweet, they wrote, “He’s bowled 12 deliveries, picked 3 wickets and is yet to concede a run off the bat!”

Here is the post:

 

Here’s how Siraj altered the record books:



Playing in place of Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohammed Siraj came to bowl the bowl the second over of the KKR innings. He removed opener Rahul Tripathi on the third ball and the bowled out Nitish Rana off the very next delivery. The over turned out to be a double wicket-maiden as KKR were reduced to 3/2.



 

In his next over, he bowled a good length ball to Tom Banton (10) and got him caught by AB de Villiers. Once again, he didn’t let the batsmen score a run against him and thus, owned the record to bowl two maiden overs in IPL history.

 

Earlier, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first. They made two changes to the side – Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna came in for Shivam Mavi and Andre Russell. On the other hand, RCB also made a change that turned out to be right in the money.

