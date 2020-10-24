IPL 2020: ‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener

For Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has been a fantastic one. Pairing along with Mayank Agarwal at the top of the batting order, Rahul has given the Indian cricket team a new opening pair option for limited-overs cricket, other than Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in the series with 540 runs in 10 matches, while Mayank is at the third position in the list with 398 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

Speaking to news agency ANI, KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes praised the KXIP openers and said that Mayank Agarwal has proven that he is more than just a Test player.

“It is incredible and is an indication of the strength of Indian cricket, which is detrimental also sometimes for some young cricketers. Think of Rohit Sharma, how long he took to break into the Indian team. Guys like Mayank have shown he is more than just a Test player,” Rhodes said.

“But KL has just been so consistent. He is multi-dimensional, and that is important because as a cricketer you need to adapt to every scenario. The players who are able to adapt are the ones who are successful,” the former Proteas cricketer further added.

KXIP will take on SRH in their next contest on Saturday.