Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener

IPL 2020: ‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener

IPL 2020: Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in the series with 540 runs in 10 matches, while Mayank is at the third position in the list with 398 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 07:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Jonty Rhodes, South African cricketer, speaks during an event in Sheraton Park in Pune.

For Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has been a fantastic one. Pairing along with Mayank Agarwal at the top of the batting order, Rahul has given the Indian cricket team a new opening pair option for limited-overs cricket, other than Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in the series with 540 runs in 10 matches, while Mayank is at the third position in the list with 398 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

Speaking to news agency ANI, KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes praised the KXIP openers and said that Mayank Agarwal has proven that he is more than just a Test player.

“It is incredible and is an indication of the strength of Indian cricket, which is detrimental also sometimes for some young cricketers. Think of Rohit Sharma, how long he took to break into the Indian team. Guys like Mayank have shown he is more than just a Test player,” Rhodes said.

“But KL has just been so consistent. He is multi-dimensional, and that is important because as a cricketer you need to adapt to every scenario. The players who are able to adapt are the ones who are successful,” the former Proteas cricketer further added.

KXIP will take on SRH in their next contest on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Oct 24, 2020 07:44 IST
2 onboard US Navy training plane killed in Alabama crash
Oct 24, 2020 07:57 IST
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Oct 24, 2020 04:59 IST
Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise
Oct 24, 2020 07:48 IST

latest news

‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay High Court
Oct 24, 2020 07:59 IST
2 onboard US Navy training plane killed in Alabama crash
Oct 24, 2020 07:57 IST
MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings suffer their biggest IPL defeat
Oct 24, 2020 07:46 IST
India - US relations is independent of political parties in power: Tharoor
Oct 24, 2020 07:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.