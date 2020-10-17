Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Most impactful player in IPL’ - Virat Kohli’s huge remark on AB de Villiers after RCB’s thrilling win over RR

IPL 2020: ‘Most impactful player in IPL’ - Virat Kohli’s huge remark on AB de Villiers after RCB’s thrilling win over RR

IPL 2020: In the final over, AB de Villiers smashed a six when RCB needed 5 to win, to win the game for his team. The former Proteas captain smashed an unbeaten 55 runs in 22 balls as RCB beat RR by 7 wickets.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AB de Villiers hit a fifty. (IPL/Twitter)

The Indian Premier League 2020 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals saw a thrilling finish with one man stealing the show - AB de Villiers. RCB saw a well-settled Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal getting out in quick succession, and the onus was on Mr 360 degree to take his team to the win. With 35 needed of 12 balls, de Villiers smashed Jaydev Unadkat for three sixes, and brought his side within the grasp of the total.

In the final over, AB de Villiers smashed a six when RCB needed 5 to win, to win the game for his team. The former Proteas captain smashed an unbeaten 55 runs in 22 balls as RCB beat RR by 7 wickets. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Speaking after the win, RCB captain Virat Kohli praised ABD for his efforts, and described him as the most impactful player in the IPL.

“AB is always been someone who’s been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly. In my eyes he’s the most impactful player in the IPL,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.



Also read: AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller

“If he goes, the opposition know they have a slim chance and there’s a good reason for that. It’s purely because of the presence of someone like him that teams feel we are never out of the team,” he added.

“To be honest, you’re always tense in chase because you’re not sure how many balls AB is going to get. Credit to Gurkeerat as well, he stuck with AB, got that important boundary. It doesn’t matter who the bowler is, he does what he does. AB is always been someone who’s been ready to look at the situation and adapt his game accordingly,” Kohli further said.

RCB will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Oct 17, 2020 19:38 IST
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
Oct 17, 2020 19:43 IST

latest news

Transit shutdowns in Thailand fail to crush pro-democracy spirit
Oct 17, 2020 20:34 IST
Man arrested for impersonating police official in Pune
Oct 17, 2020 20:32 IST
Bihar polls: Officials work overtime to dispatch Covid-19 kits to lakhs of polling booths
Oct 17, 2020 20:34 IST
Pipeline supplying water to city bursts at Janata Vasahat; nine injured
Oct 17, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.