IPL 2020: ‘MS Dhoni depends a lot on him’ - Ajit Agarkar hopes CSK fast bowler maintains fitness levels

In the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are a little depleted in their squad. In such a scenario, the role of the existing players become all the more important for the team. From the time CSK have landed in the UAE, they’ve landed in hot waters.

Besides Raina and Harbhajan pulling out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, 13 members of CSK’s squad – including two players – tested positive for Covid-19 and even though 11 of them have recovered, one of the players, Ruturaj Gaikwad is to undergo fresh Covid-19 tests and may miss out of the team’s first two games of the season.

Which brings us to the other player, Deepak Chahar, the find of IPL in 2018, which led to his India debut. Even though Chahar has resumed training, Ajit Agarkar, the former India quick is rightly concerned about the fast bowler’s fitness, given the time he’s had to prepare. The ex-India all-rounder reckons that since MS Dhoni relies on him a lot, Chahar’s role and fitness become all the more important.

“As far as Chahar is concerned, I know Dhoni depends on him a lot to start with the new ball or bowls him up front, but when you have not played cricket for as long as all these players have, plus he has had this extra quarantine because of turning positive might have less preparation time,” Ajit Agarkar said on the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.

“But hopefully, the fitness levels are there, it’s about getting the skills right and getting some sort of bowling into your legs while they have some practice games, he’s probably going to be ready.”

Chahar became Dhoni’s go-to man during the 2018 IPL. The CSK skipper used up all four of Chahar’s overs at the beginning of the innings, such was the fast bowler’s precision with line and length. In December of last year, Chahar aggravated a back injury, a stress fracture and was ruled out till April this year, which is why Agarkar seems all the more concerned about his fitness.