IPL 2020: MS Dhoni fists with bare hands then dives to take spectacular catch and break IPL record

“Who says he is old?” Was the collective response in the commentary box when Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni took an astonishing catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Shivam Mavi in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

That catch also meant Dhoni became the wicket-keeper with most catches in the IPL. He overtook his KKR counterpart Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni now has 104 catches in the IPL while Karthik has 103.

In the last over of the KKR innings, Bravo bowled a wide fuller length delivery to Shivam Mavi who was playing his first ball. Mavi went for a big heave but got an outside edge.

Dhoni, who had just taken the gloves off to free his right hand for a throw, flew towards his right, fisted the ball with his bare right hands and then dived forward to complete a sensational catch.

MS Dhoni catch video against KKR

The reaction of Shane Watson at the short thirdman was a priceless one.

Dhoni’s catch also allowed Dwayne Bravo to complete 150 wickets in the IPL.

Bravo ended up with 3 for 37 and was one of the pick of the bowlers.

CSK made a stunning came back towards the latter half of the KKR innings after the Dinesh Karthik-led side got off to a brilliant start courtesy Rahul Tripathi.

Tripathi, who was opening the batting in place of Sunil Narine slammed 81 but Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets apiece to pull the plug on KKR as they were bowled out for 167.