IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gets golden cap, Ravindra Jadeja a sword in CSK’s special award ceremony

Ahead of the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad members were bestowed with awards by the franchise on Thursday.

MS Dhoni, who has led CSK to three IPL titles and is one of their most consistent performers in the IPL was awarded leading the side for 10 seasons and scoring the most runs for them in last season. (Also Read: Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019,” tweeted CSK.

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who recently became the first cricketer to claim 500 T20 wickets was awarded for his stunning achievements.

“Champion Bravo joined from his room to take one for becoming the first bowler to scale Mount 500 wickets in T20 history,” CSK tweeted.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who was one of CSK’s top performers in the last edition of IPL was also given a special prize.

“Watto Man for giving his sweat and blood on the field for the,”wrote CSK.

A special sword memonto was reserved for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is most successful left-arm spinner of the IPL.

“Sir Jaddu for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the IPL.”

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey was rewarded for being with the franchise for 10 years.

“Mr. Cricket for remaining ever super for over 10 years as our go-to Super King,” tweeted CSK

“Parasakthi Express for bagging the Purple Cap in 2019, also the most wickets in an edition by any spinner. Had he not been quarantining we could have seen him sprint to Abu Dhabi already,” tweeted CSK.

“While Sam and Josh are on their way to the Den, our newest Lions Sai Kishore and Piyush Chawla got their #yellove.”

Despite Covid hiccups and the pull out of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, CSK once again will start the tournament as one of the favourites. Their biggest competitor, however, will be four-time champions Mumbai Indians, who they will face in the lung-opener on Saturday