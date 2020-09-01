IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has assured me that there is nothing to worry, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

While there appears to trouble brewing at the Chennai Super Kings camp in the UAE, with at least 13 people reported to have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, skipper MS Dhoni has assured CSK owner N Srinivasan that there is no cause of worry.

According to a BCCI press release last week, two out of 13 people tested are players. The franchise is now expected to remain in quarantine for more days, and will only be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin their training after everyone gets a negative result.

But Srininavsan has revealed that Dhoni’s calmness has instilled confidence in the rest of the CSK camp that things will eventually work out before the start of IPL 2020 on September 19th.

“I spoke to MS(Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe,” N Srinivasan told Outlook.

“I have got a solid captain. Dhoni is simply unfazed by anything. That is giving everyone in the team a lot of confidence,” Srinivasan further added.

Dhoni-led CSK will look to win their fourth IPL title this year, having missed it by just 1 run last year. CSK lost to Mumbai Indians in the final, and the side will be eager to make up for the loss.