IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni hits huge sixes, Suresh Raina whistles in joy in CSK practice

Ever since MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their international retirements a few minutes apart from each other on India’s 74th Independence Day, the spotlight has been firmly on both the cricketers and their IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Not that it was any less before their retirement but the intensity levels have certainly gone up by several notches in anticipation to their return to cricket in the IPL 2020 in UAE.

Before leaving for UAE on Friday, CSK had conducted a five-day strength and conditioning camp for all its Indian cricketers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. CSK took to twitter to share a glimpse of their training session. And guess who dominated the 59 second video? CSK captain MS Dhoni of course.

Dhoni was seen batting in full flow, hitting sixes off both seamers and pacers at will.

Apart from giving an insight into their training, the video also provided a first-hand proof of the bonding between Dhoni and Raina.

The video clip ends with Dhoni hitting a huge six and Raina, who was standing just behind the nets, clapping and whistling in joy.

There was a lot of talk about Dhoni being in good touch in the CSK camp but this was the first time when the world was given an opportunity to actually see glimpses of it.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy.” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan had told Sportstar.

“The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said talking about CSK’s training camp.

The CSK players barring Harbhajan Singh, left for UAE on Friday. The senior off-spinner who has decided to stay back because of his mother’s illness will now the rest of the squad members in UAE in two weeks’ time.

The CSK squad will be in a six-day quarantine after landing in the UAE.

The 13th edition of IPL will begin in the UAE from September 19. As per IPL rules, defending champion Mumbai Indians are supposed to take on last year runner-up CSK in the opening encounter but BCCI are yet to announce the full schedule of the tournament.