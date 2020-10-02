IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni on verge of achieving four huge milestones against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sections
IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: If Dhoni needs added motivation for coming up the order then there is plenty of that. The Chennai Super Kings captain is on the verge of completing three milestones as a batsman and one as a keeper.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. (PTI)

There has been a lot of talk around Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s batting position in IPL 2020. But Dhoni so far has not drifted away from his initial plans of batting at No.6 and 7 and allow the likes of Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja to express themselves.

This, however, might change when CSK take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 match no. 14 at Dubai on Friday. If Dhoni needs added motivation for coming up the order then there is plenty of that. The CSK captain is on the verge of completing three milestones as a batsman and one as a keeper.

READ| CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai Super Kings look to Rayudu for inspiration against confident Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dhoni is just two sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma (368), Suresh Raina (311) in the list of Indians with 300 or more sixes in T20s. He currently has 298 sixes in T20s.



And if Dhoni manages to find his old form and hit 8 sixes against SRH then he would surpass AB de Villiers in the list of players with most sixes in IPL. Dhoni – the only Indian with 200 sixes in IPL – has 212 sixes to his name in the Indian Premier League. De Villiers on the other hand has slammed 219 sixes in IPL. Chris Gayle sits at the top with a whopping 326 sixes in the IPL.

READ | SRH Predicted XI against CSK: One likely tactical change in bowling for Sunrisers

Dhoni needs 24 more runs to complete 4500 runs in IPL. He will become the fourth Indian after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina to do so.

Dhoni has another milestone to look forward to. He is 2 catches awy from completing 100 IPL catches as wicket-keeper. He will become the second wicket-keeper to do so after KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

CSK are coming from a six-day break after having suffered back-to-back defeats in the IPL. They have been bolstered by the return of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, who have recovered from their respective injuries and are available for selection against SRH on Friday.

