Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reaches another huge milestone with a diving catch, registers 100 catches in the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reaches another huge milestone with a diving catch, registers 100 catches in the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni became only the second wicket-keeper to take 100 catches in the Indian Premier league. The CSK captain reached the milestone against KXIP in Dubai on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni grabbed his 100th IPL catch (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming only the second wicket-keeper to claim 100 catches in the IPL. Dhoni got to the milestone against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.

It came in the 18th over of the KXIP innings when Shardul Thakur bowled a wide one to KL Rahul, who tried his best to guide it past third man but ended up getting an outside edge. Dhoni showed swift footwork and dived to hold on to a sharp catch.

CSK vs KXIP live score, IPL 2020

Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper after Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik to take 100 catches in the Indian Premier League in 195 matches.

Karthik is at the top of the list with 103 catches to his name in 186 matches.



Karthik overall has 133 catches in IPL, which is the most by any cricketer in a T20 league. Karthik has taken 30 catches as a fielder.

Dhoni, however, leads the chart with most dismissals as a keeper in the IPL. The CSK captain has 139 dismissals to his name – 39 of those being stumpings. Karthik is second on the list with 133.

Robin Uthappa is third on the list with 90 dismissals as a keeper.

Meanwhile, after opting to bat first KXIP, posted 178 for 4 riding on a 63-run innings from their captain KL Rahul.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:32 IST
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
Oct 04, 2020 20:27 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Rahul’s fifty guides KXIP to 178 against CSK
Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

Agharkar Research Institute scientists claim discovery of two species of pipeworts in Western ghats
Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST
Future of Katraj-Kondhwa road uncertain as acquisition issues plague project
Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST
Homeless garbage picker found bludgeoned to death in Chakan
Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST
Retired army captain causes death of mentally challenged person after mistaking him for thief
Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.