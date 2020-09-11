IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s humongous six lands outside the ground in CSK’s practice match - WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni and six-hitting is a match made in heaven. The former India captain may have been away from competitive cricket for over a year now but that hasn’t had any affect on his six-hitting prowess if CSK’s practice match is anything to go by. CSK captain Dhoni hit a six that not only cleared the ropes but also went out of the ground, forcing teammate Murali Vijay to be in awe of the wicket-kepeer batsman’s brute power and timing.

Dhoni, who has been hitting sixes regularly ever since CSK hit the nets ahead of IPL, took a stride forward in what appeared to be a ball bowled by a spinner and made such a good connection that the ball sailed out of the ground.

“Ball lost?” - asked CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who was recording the video.

Murali Vijay, who was fielding in the long on boundary said: “Is it power Russ, is it power.”

“I don’t know, you tell me,” responded Russell.

“Beautiful timing, bat speed, swing it’s gifted. Can’t do much better,” said Vijay.

There will be added pressure on Dhoni this time around in the absence of his deputy Suresh Raina, who has decided to give this year’s IPL a miss due to personal reason.

Chahar, who entered the team’s bio-bubble on Wednesday after returning two negative tests, had to undergo a cardio vascular test as per BCCI protocol before he could hit the nets.

“He will start training from today. He has got necessary clearance from BCCI. The team is training hard and in good shape. We are looking forward to our first game,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Last year’s runners-up CSK face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener on September 19. Another player, a batsman, who was tested positive shortly after team’s arrival in Dubai, will be tested on Saturday.