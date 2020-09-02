IPL 2020: MS Dhoni told me it’s CSK, that’s what we do: Shane Watson recalls match against Mumbai Indians in 2018

Chennai Super Kings may be grabbing the headlines for not exactly the ideal reasons of late but its players continue to remain positive and back the franchise during hard times. Former Australia Shane Watson, who has been part of the Indian Premier league since its inception in 2008, said he has enjoyed his time while representing Rajasthan Royals but when it comes to CSK, it’s just an amazing experience.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play for CSK for the last few years,” Watson, who is currently in UAE with the rest of the CSK players said in a video posted by the franchise ahead of IPL 2020.

Watson who made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne’s captaincy, said CSK is run by incredibly well leaders like MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming.

“I also loved my time at the Rajasthan Royals, that was an incredible experience. To play under Shane Warne and in Jaipur, it’s a beautiful cricket ground but CSK is just an amazing franchise, run by incredibly well leaders all the way down to MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming. Just the way the set up the franchise is just amazing. You just come in, you’re embraced, you’re trusted, so I feel very fortunate that I’ve played for a great franchise,” Watson added.

The dynamic cricketer also recalled his debut for CSK in IPL 2018 against Mumbai Indians and termed it as his favourite moment for the franchise.

“My favourite moment of CSK is actually my first that I’ve played for CSK. It was against MI (Mumbai Indians) in Mumbai, a really tight game. DJ Bravo batted like a genius, he got us out of trouble and won the game,” Watson said.

The former Australia all-rounder said CSK captain Dhoni had told him after the match that they are never out of the game.

“I remember after that game MS Dhoni said and Hussey as well who was the assistant coach ‘you know that that’s just what we do, it’s CSK. We’re never out of the game,’” said Watson.

Chasing 166 for victory in that match at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK were reduced to 84 for 6. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played a stunning innings of 68 off just 30 balls with seven sixes to take CSK home in the last over with one wicket in hand.

“CSK being out of IPL for 2 years but to comeback like that against one of best teams and to be able to win a game like that was an amazing initiation to such a great franchise,” Watson said.

CSK are set to start training from September 4 after a delay due to 13 personnel of their squad including two cricketers testing positive for Covid-19.