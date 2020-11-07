IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians post adorable video of Hardik Pandya playing with son Agastya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is spending time away from his family playing the IPL 2020 in the UAE. Pandya, who married Natasa Stankovic earlier this year during the lockdown in India, became a father in July, when his wife gave birth to a baby boy, who was named Agastya.

With Pandya currently away in the UAE, feeling homesick is natural given it wasn’t too long ago that he became a dad. However, a video posted by MI is sure to cheer up Hardik and his fans, which shows the cricketer playing with his baby when he was just a few days old. In the video, the father-son duo is seen exchanging the cutest hi-fives.

“On a scale of 1-10, how cute is this father-son bond?” MI tweeted along with the video.

Not too long ago, Natasa had posted a picture of herself with Agastya on Instagram, with the caption “We miss you @hardikpandya93.” With the cricketer expected to be away for a few more months given India’s tour of Australia coming up, MI’s video sure has come at the right time.

Pandya will have his eyes set on the IPL 2020 final which takes place on Tuesday in Dubai where MI will face the winner of the Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far, Pandya has played 13 matches having scored 278 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike-rate of 182.89. He has bailed the team out of trouble multiple times this IPL, having proven to be a force to reckon with in the death overs.

After being rested for a couple of games, Pandya returned to play Qualifier 1 against DC, in which he pummelled un unbeaten 37 off 14 balls. His innings did not comprise a single four but during his knock, Pandya did clear the boundary five times. It was his blitzkrieg that allowed MI to post a formidable 200/5 on the board when at one stage it looked highly unlikely for the team to go beyond 170.