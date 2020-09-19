IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI - All eyes on Rohit the opener, Pandya and Pollard the finishers

It wasn’t much of a surprise when noted former cricketers picked Mumbai Indians as a certainty to make the play-offs of IPL 2020. After all, there haven’t been too many seasons where the four-time champions – the most – have disappointed. The defending champions will once again start as favourites to lift the trophy when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Like CSK, who are missing the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, MI too are without their most trusted weapon with the ball – Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga. In his absence, how will MI find the perfect balance? Let’s find out by predicting MI’s Playing XI for the first match.

1. Rohit Sharma: Rohit confirmed that he will open the batting throughout the season just like last year. The India vice-captain has led MI to four titles and is the third highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. Rohit blew hot and cold last season, but despite that he managed to score kore than 400 runs. He is a man in form this year and will look to lead by example.

2. Quinton de Kock: MI head coach Mahela Jayawardena stated that South Africa T20I captain Quinton de Kock will partner Rohit Sharma at the top. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman was sold to Mumbai by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019’s first trade and he will look to add plenty of depth and panache at the top of the order. De Kock had a reasonably good outing last season and is in great form this year which bodes well for Mumbai Indians.

3. Suryakumar Yadav: He has been one of the top performers for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and showed his class with India A in New Zealand earlier this year. A good season here and Yadav could force his way to the Indian side for the limited-overs fixtures and who knows, perhaps even the T20 World Cup.

4. Ishan Kishan: With MS Dhoni now retired, this IPL will be very important for young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan. He has shown the ability and pedigree to be successful under extreme pressure and all he needs now is to maintain consistency.

5. Kieron Pollard: Over the years, Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been instrumental in MI reaching astronomical heights. But the veteran is now on a downward curve and had a rather unfamiliar outing last time around. Pollard will be eager to change his fortunes for the good this season.

6. Hardik Pandya: He is slowly hitting his stride after a long injury lay-off and a fit and firing Hardik Pandya will add tremendous depth to this Mumbai Indians outfit. That MI coach Jayawardena stated that the job of finishing matches won’t only be Hardik’s responsibility will allow the all-rounder to bat more freely this year.

7. Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya did not have a productive last year. From being one of the regulars in the Indian T20 side, he lost his place due to lack of impactful performances. He will look to make a case for himself by producing strong performances.

8. Mitchell McClenaghan: New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is almost guaranteed of a place in the side considering what he brings to the table – aggression and experience.

9. Rahul Chahar: The leg-spinner emerged as MI’s frontline spinner last season after dethroning Mayank Markande. He is set to play a key role on UAE pitches which are known to assist the spinners.

10. Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is a force to reckon with in the shortest format and will lead Mumbai’s pace attack once again this season. But this time, there will be added pressure in the absence of Malinga.

11. Trent Boult: One of the most valuable additions to the MI squad this year is New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult. He is one of the most lethal bowlers going around in world cricket with the new ball and together with Bumrah and NZ teammate McClenaghan, he promises to be part of a formidable pace trio.