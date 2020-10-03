IPL 2020: ‘Neither a finisher nor a powerplay bowler, why are they playing him,’ Aakash Chopra baffled at KXIP’s team selection

Former India opener Aakash Chopra blamed the team selection of Kings XI Punjab for their defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Chopra said KXIP are persisting with New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham who neither bowls in the powerplay. Chopra said Neesham doesn’t even bat at top four.

“They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

READ| IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Preview: Battle between two well-oiled batting units

The former India opener who is currently in UAE working as a commentator in the IPL 2020, said KXIP should include Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the playing XI.

“First thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing the right team. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujeeb is not able to make it to the playing XI after being in the squad,” Chopra said.

KXIP started off well with the ball but let the game slip away in the death overs when Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya really stuck into them. Chopra said finishing off Cottrell early was not a good idea.

“They bowled Sheldon Cottrell at the start and finished his quota of overs before the 15th over. What sort of bowling is that, you have to get him to the death. Otherwise, who will bowl at the death, Jimmy Neesham and Krishnappa Gowtham with Mohammed Shami.

READ | Shane Warne suggests three major changes in T20 cricket, tags legendary cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Brian Lara

“Shami is not India’s gun death bowler and then they give the 20th over to Gowtham, an off-spinner in the 20th over. You don’t even give that over to Sunil Narine, Ravichandran Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh nowadays and you gave it to Gowtham,” Chopra added.