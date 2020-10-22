IPL 2020 - ‘Never seen so much respect given from a franchise’: Imran Tahir is all praise for CSK

Chennai Super Kings have had a dismal season in IPL 2020 so far and they might, in all likelihood, miss out on a play-offs spot for the first time ever. The team has won just three of their 10 matches so far and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

One man who could have made a difference but has had to watch it all from the sidelines is last season’s Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir. The South African leg spinner has not got a game yet as MS Dhoni has preferred the likes of Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo over him, given their all-round abilities.

But despite not getting a game, the Protea spinner maintains Chennai Super Kings are the best team that he has played for among all the T20 franchises he has represented world over.

“Best team, from my heart is Chennai. I’ve been all over the world. I’ve never seen so much respect given from a franchise. I’ve never seen someone look after my family so well, the fans in Chennai are unbelievably lovely,” Tahir told Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in his YouTube show ‘Hello Dubaiahh.’

“When I play there it was a different atmosphere. And the main reason is I love their culture. They don’t talk about performances and are always supportive and that’s is what I like about it as in cricket You’ll perform one day, and not on another,” he added.

Tahir said that he has got “no clue” as to when he would play and asserted that it is quite difficult for a player to get into the CSK squad when four overseas players have already cemented their name.

“I have no clue. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He’s got a brilliant T20 average. I’m doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well,” Tahir said.

With four games remaining for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the MS Dhoni-led unit would ideally look to finish on a high.

With Bravo ruled out, CSK is likely to finally bring last year’s purple cap, Imran Tahir, into the playing XI for the remaining four games.

“And once four overseas players are settled in CSK then it’s hard for the fifth guy. I hope I get a game,” said Tahir.