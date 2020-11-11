IPL 2020: Nita Ambani crashes Quinton de Kock’s interview after Mumbai Indians’ triumph - WATCH

Nita Ambani did not realise that Quinton de Kock was in the middle of an interview (Screengrab)

A historic fifth IPL crown was celebrated by the players and support staff of Mumbai Indians alike. MI on Tuesday broke their ‘odd-even jinx’ with a five wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final of the IPL 2020 to win an IPL title in an ‘even’ year and defended their title for the first time since their maiden IPL triumph seven years ago in 2013.

Once Krunal Pandya took the single that gave MI a record-extending fifth IPL title, the joy on the faces of everyone involved with the franchise was palpable. Turn by turn, Mumbai Indians players appeared for interviews to the host broadcaster Star Sports. Ishan Kishan, Hardik and Krunal Pandya first appeared together, after which the next in line were Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The excitement was such that even Nita Ambani, owner of the franchise, could not ignore the euphoria of the occasion, to an extent that she did not realised that de Kock was in the middle of an interview and gleefully addressed the wicketkeeper batsman while he was answering a question asked by Simon Doull. However, she spotted the mic and realised what was happening.

She said:” Quinton!!! Oh, are you giving an interview?” and then walked away even as commentator Doull requested her to stay on.

De Kock emerged as the highest-scorer for MI, tallying 503 runs from 16 matches with four half-centuries and admitted that even though it was tough staying away from the family, the win makes it worth it.

“Missing the family is difficult for everyone. It’s a great feeling. You see what it means to the franchise. There were questions around if MI can we win back to back titles. Everybody worked extra hard. The support staff and everyone, we couldn’t have done it without them. It’s pretty special,” de Kock said.