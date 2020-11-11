IPL 2020: ‘No franchise in the world can play like Mumbai Indians’, Lara lauds MI’s fifth title victory

Mumbai Indians scripted history on Tuesday, clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the record fifth time. They defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in Dubai, to become the second team in the history of the tournament to defend the title.

MI excelled in all departments and left no stone unturned to outplay Shreyas Iyer & Co. Their bowlers restricted the first-time finalists to a minimal total of 156. In reply, the Mumbai Indians batters exhibited a terrific show to chase down the target with 8 balls to spare.

Former West Indian legend Brian Lara was so delighted with Mumbai Indian’s victory. He stated that there is no other franchise in the world that can play like MI.

“They are an unbelievable team. If they are not at the top, they are very close to the top. I think there is no franchise in the world that can play cricket like Mumbai Indians,” Lara said on Star Sports after MI thrashed DC by 5 wickets.

The core group of Mumbai Indians has been consistent over the years. They also have an impressive scouting network that has unearthed some jewel of talents to take the franchise on top. Lara pointed out the same fact, stating that their continuity has been the reason behind their success.

“I think it’s the continuity (that makes MI special). They have got players who have been there for some time. At some point of time, you obviously tend to think about changes but they have continuity. They back certain players, they have been around for 5 championship titles. That’s been the key for them,” Lara said.

Lara lauded the team structure of the Mumbai Indians and the way they managed the responsibilities during a game.

“When I look at them, from the very beginning, what I like is the storyline. For every scene, they have got a character. When they have trouble up front, they have got Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. They have got the big-hitters in Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya and the pace attack,” Lara said.