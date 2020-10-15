IPL 2020: ‘No idea, hearing it for the first time,’ Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje clocks over 156 kph, bowls fastest ball in IPL

Anrich Nortje fast bowler has been on quite the roll in IPL 2020. The South Africa quick has made an impact this season for the Delhi Capitals, picking up 10 wickets from six matches. However, on Wednesday in Dubai, playing against Rajasthan Royals, Nortje cemented his place in IPL record-books as he bowled the fastest ball ever in the tournament’s history.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Nortje clocked 156 km/h, the fastest ever produced, overtaking his own record of 155.21 kph. Before this, Notrje’s South Africa teammate Dale Steyn held the record, long back when he was part of the new defunct Deccan Chargers, having bowled a ball at 154.5 kph. Nortje’s record fastest delivery sent back Royals opener Jos Buttler for 22.

Also Read | ‘Once you get 5000 runs, it’s enough,’ KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

“Really? No idea. Hearing it for the first time,” Nortje replied after the match on being asked about his record-breaking delivery. “[I’ve] been feeling it the last few days. Nice to see some results. Buttler played them really well. Maybe I was a touch too full. Didn’t expect him to go for a six first ball. Maybe he was expecting something else off that delivery. Stuck to my strength and paid off. Didn’t expect the second ramp.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals’ win over Rajasthan Royals

“Luckily I stuck to it. We’ve got a good coach in Ryan. Lovely working with KG. Tushar has been working in the nets. Enjoying my experience with them. Doesn’t look like it but it’s nerve-wracking. Better to be on the field than on the other side.”

Nortje’s feat came to the notice of a legendary pacer, one of the fastest of his era, Brett Lee. The former Australia speedster put up an encouraging tweet appreciating Nortje’s efforts. “Seriously good heat from @AnrichNortje02 156.2kmph,” he tweeted.

Another fast bowling legend Ian Bishop was quick to appreciate Nortje and his ball that castled Buttler.