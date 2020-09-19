IPL 2020: None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that the batsmen in his side did not carry on for long like Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu for Cheannai Super Kings which made the difference in the match. While Faf remained unbeaten on 58 runs to take, Rayudu smashed 71 runs to help their side chase down the total of 163, despite losing two early wickets.

Speaking after the loss at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said: “None of our batsmen carried on for us, like du Plessis and Rayudu did for CSK. I think we were 85 in the first 10 overs. Credit to the CSK bowlers, they bowled well at the end to pull things back.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Something for us to learn. Still early days. We all want to start really well, it’s crucial in this tournament where momentum is important. Few things for us to learn from this game, we did make few mistakes. Hopefully we’ll rectify those and come out smarter in the next game,” Rohit added.

Speaking on playing without fans amid closed doors, Rohit said that the players need to adapt to the new conditions.

“We are used to people cheering for us, and we knew this (empty stands) was on the cards. Anyway, this is new normal, but I hope for a while and hope that things get better soon. We need to adapt to the pitches, it got better with the dew coming,” he said.

“You need to hit the gaps and focus on that part of the game. The opposition can tie you down, it’s all about understanding what we need to do,” the MI captain added.

Mumbai Indians will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.