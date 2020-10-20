Sections
IPL 2020: Not among the runs but MS Dhoni is still the best wicketkeeper in Indian Premier League 2020

IPL 2020: In the IPL, Dhoni still has the maximum number of dismissals inflicted by a wicketkeeper. Dhoni has 15 dismissals in IPL 2020 which is 5 more than the next player in Quinton de Kock.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (PTI)

It hasn’t been a season to remember for MS Dhoni so far. There were a lot of eyes on Dhoni ahead of the tournament as he was playing for the first time since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni had also announced his retirement from international cricket a month before the tournament.

Dhoni hasn’t been his old self with the bat as he has struggled to time the ball consistently and is only averaging 27 this season. His team Chennai Super Kings have also endured a miserable season as they languish in the last spot in the IPL 2020 points table.

However, Dhoni’s wicketkeeping skills still are top-notch. He has shown this year as well that he is one of the best wicketkeepers in the game. In the IPL, Dhoni still has the maximum number of dismissals inflicted by a wicketkeeper. Dhoni has 15 dismissals in IPL 2020 which is 5 more than the next player in Quinton de Kock.



Dhoni also became the first player to play 200 IPL matches in 2020 while also scoring 4000 runs for CSK in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings suffered a big setback in their quest for an Indian Premier League 2020 playoff place. CSK suffered a convincing defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Sharjah Stadium to dent their hopes of getting into the top-four. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, CSK could only manage a meagre score of 125 runs in their 20 overs. RR chased the target down easily in 17.3 overs with Jos Buttler hitting a 48-ball 70.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni wasn’t happy with the defeat and on Monday said that the youngsters in his squad did not show the spark needed to break into the playing XI at the expense of the veterans.

