IPL 2020: ‘Not here to hang out in Dubai, that’s not the time we are living in’ - RCB captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wants everyone to respect the bio-secure protocols laid down by the BCCI, and IPL Governing Council. The India captain, once again, has stressed that all the players should feel privileged to be allowed to play cricket amid an ongoing pandemic, and should focus on the sport during their stay in the UAE.

Speaking on RCB’s Youtube show ‘Bold Diaries’, the 31-year-old said, “We are all here to play cricket...The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually.”

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“We are not here to have fun and roam around and you know say that ‘I want to hang out in Dubai’. That is not the time we are living in,” Kohli further added.

“Accept the phase that we are going through and understand the privilege that we have, just to be a part of the IPL. Everyone should accept that and not behave in a manner which situation doesn’t require them to,” he further said.

Kohli also went on to talk about his first nets sessions for RCB, and said that he felt nervous picking the bat, and it took him to get into the groove of things. “A couple of months back you couldn’t imagine that you will have IPL firstly... When we had our practice session yesterday, I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session, I felt nervous,” Kohli said.

“I felt a bit jittery but things were okay. I didn’t miss the game as much as I though I might...just carrying on with life was also important,” he added.

The 13th edition of IPL kicks off from September 19th and Kohli-led RCB will be looking to win their first IPL title this year.