IPL 2020: ‘Not many understand the emotion’ - Virat Kohli after historic achievement in T20s for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli created history in the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah on Thursday. Kohli became the first cricketer to play 200 matches for a single team in T20 cricket.

Kohli has played 184 matches in the IPL while the rest he has played for RCB in the Champions League.

Kohli had broken the world record for most matches for a single team in the RCB vs DC match around 10 days ago.

Reacting on playing 200 games for RCB, Kohli said ‘it’s unbelievable and an honour’ to have played 13 years for this franchise.

“RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn’t have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they’ve kept me and I have stayed on,” said Kohli after winning the toss and opting bat against KXIP in Sharjah.

RCB are off to their best start in the IPL since 2013 but Kohli said they are only halfway through the mark.

“When the team wins you look good as a captain. There have been many individuals who have put their hands up even after two losses. It’s only halfway and we have to keep it up. The most important thing is to focus on your own skillset. Even in the biggest ground in the world people score 220. There is no given in cricket and we just want to carry on,” Kohli added.

RCB went in with an unchanged side while KXIP captain KL Rahul informed that they have made three changes to their side. Chris Gayle got his first match of IPL 2020 while Deepak Hooda is making his IPL debut for KXIP.

“Three changes for us Mandeep got injured yesterday, and Prabsimran and Mujeeb miss out. Gayle, Hooda and Ashwin come in. We’ll see the batting order after how the first innings goes. Chris coming in gives us a lot of energy,” said Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh