‘Not my last game in yellow’: MS Dhoni assures he will be back to play for CSK in IPL

“Could this be your last game in yellow?,” commentator Danny Morrison asked Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the toss. CSK are facing Kings XI Punjab in their final game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi, and fans are excited to see what will be Dhoni’s last appearance in IPL 2020.

But with CSK not being able to make it through to the playoffs, there are expectations that the franchise will be making big changes going into the next season. This is the first time in IPL history that CSK have played in the tournament and have not qualified for the playoffs. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The three-time champions Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. But CSK have won two games on the trot since then and will hope to win over KXIP to end the season on a high.

But one cannot help but wonder if this would be the last time altogether that Dhoni would be playing for CSK in the IPL. Hence, Morrion’s question to Dhoni at the toss was a big one, and luckily for the fans, MSD emphatically announced that he will be back to play for CSK.

“Definitely not my last game in yellow,” Dhoni replied at the toss.

Meanwhile, Dhoni elected bowl against KXIP and said: We will bowl first. They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game. We have a few changes. Faf, Tahir and Shardul in; they replace Watson, Santner and Karn,” he said.