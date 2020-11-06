IPL 2020: Not sure why Ashwin went out of the attack’: DC coach Ponting ‘yet to ask captain’ Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals lost the first qualifier of Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday night in Dubai. Mumbai Indians beat them by a huge margin of 57 runs to enter the finals. The DC showcased an utterly disappointing performance with both – bat and ball. After letting MI post 200/5 in the first innings, the Shreyas Iyer-led side was restricted to 143/8. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Head-coach Ricky Ponting wasn’t pleased with the approach of the DC bowlers in the death overs. In the post-match presser, the former Australian skipper lamented that they were miles off in the death overs, leaking 78 runs in the last overs.

“Our execution in the last four to five overs was miles off where we needed it to be. We continuously fed Hardik Pandya where he wants the ball, even Ishan Kishan kept getting away from us and he has played well in all the games we have played against MI, so far in this season.

“We felt that we had planned very well. Our meetings have been as clear and as concise as it has been throughout the tournament but under pressure our execution today was miles off,” Ponting said in the post-match presser.

Another factor that took Ponting by surprise was removal of R Ashwin from the attack after having dismissed Rohit Sharma in his first over. When asked about the same in the press conference, the head coach replied that he hadn’t discussed it with captain Shreyas Iyer.

“Hindsight are always good, I’m sure the captain must have all the right intentions to go about it. I am not sure why exactly he might have gone out of the attack. I think Rabada bowled the 3rd or the 4th over. I haven’t asked the question of the captain yet,” said Ponting.

Mumbai Indians played an exceptional game of cricket and outplayed Delhi Capitals. Since DC have another chance to enter the finale, Ponting suggested that they need to find ways to get better.”

“We have a couple of days before our next challenge and we will wait and see who our opponents are going to be tomorrow. As a group, we have got to dig really deep and try and find ways to get better in a short period of time,” the former Australian captain added.