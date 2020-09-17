IPL 2020 - ‘Not too fussed about it’: Rohit Sharma downplays Mumbai Indians poor UAE record

Mumbai Indians start their title defence against fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as the two teams begin proceedings in IPL 2020. Since 2013, MI have won the title every alternate year and that is something Rohit Sharma’s team would want to change by becoming only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend the IPL title successfully.

But one thing that might worry the MI camp could be their poor record in UAE. IPL 2014’s first phase was played in the UAE and the Mumbai Indians had failed to win any of their matches here. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Mahela Jayawardene faced the media in a virtual press conference and was asked about their past record, but Rohit dismissed the logic by saying that past performances don’t matter.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma names three Mumbai Indians bowlers who can replace ‘incomparable’ Lasith Malinga in IPL 2020

“We have only 2-3 players from that squad. I am not too fussed about it. Yes, we didn’t have a great experience (in 2014). But the team is completely different now, the thought process and everything is different,” Rohit Sharma said on Thursday.

“We are talking about 6 years, it’s a lot of time and I think we did well after coming back from the UAE to India,” Rohit added.

Mumbai Indians enjoy a 17-11 head-to-head against Chennai Super Kings and with MI playing at their base at Abu Dhabi, Rohit sounded confident of a good start too the campaign.

“As I said, understanding the conditions and the pitches here will be very, very crucial and we are giving a lot of thought and emphasis on that.

ALSO READ: ‘Have kept all options open’: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma talks about his batting position in IPL 2020

“Eventually, the pitches here are going to play a huge part, to understand that and adapt quickly and play to your potential and to play according to what has been asked of is very very crucial.

“I think the past performances will not play any part, this time around as I said it’s only 2-3 players who were part of that squad. Myself, Pollard and Bumrah, he played only 1 game that year, besides both of us, none of these guys were part of the 2014 squad.

“The team is different, the thought process is different, the staff is different and we are looking forward to a great IPL this year. We want to put out a great performance, we want to start well, so focus and the planning has been on that,” Rohit said.