IPL 2020: ‘One bad season does not make a difference’ - Anjum Chopra backs CSK to come hard in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings tasted a rare failure in the Indian Premier League 2020 as they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time. MS Dhoni has led his team to three IPL titles and fans expectations have always been very high. Hence, this failure was always going to be the talking point in every nook and corner. Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra was no exception as she backed Dhoni to come back to winnings way. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Talking to indiatoday.in, Anjum pointed out how Chennai Super Kings had to adopt the Plan C after Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled off from the tournament. She mentioned how CSK can do an overhaul with MS Dhoni being at the center of things.

“I think he should be (at the center of CSK for the next couple of years). And why not? He is probably the only player who has never been to an auction and he has been a marquee player as well. He deserves to be there as well. Just because one season hasn’t worked for the team collectively, that doesn’t mean the leader is bad,” she said.

“MS Dhoni is too experienced and too good a player... he has been match-winner. He knows what are the challenges and what are the things that they need to do from hereon. He wouldn’t have won all those titles, if he didn’t know what he was doing. I don’t think, just because one season hasn’t gone in their favour, it should really make a big difference.”

“But yes, going forward, MS Dhoni also would be knowing exactly how to revamp this team and change things around so that they start getting results they so desire.”

“A lot of things didn’t go their way. Obviously, we are aware that they are good at their own backyard, which is Chepauk. We also have to be fair and realistic about it as well. They have dominated this format. Once the start wasn’t that good, they were always playing catch-up,” Chopra added.

“When you are chopping and changing, it becomes difficult. There is always a Plan A and a Plan B, but then when you have to start with a Plan C, you’re always playing catch-up.

“There will be an opportunity for them to back and reassess where they have come from and where they are going to go. I am sure they will be looking to maybe revamping or changing and chopping around. Also, another very important factor is whom are they going to pick? It’s not that everybody is going to lend all their players,” she signed off.

CSK have two games remaining in the season as they will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders before heading into their final fixture against Kings XI Punjab.