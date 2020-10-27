Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘One bad season does not mean we would change everything,’ CEO K Viswanathan says MS Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021

IPL 2020: ‘One bad season does not mean we would change everything,’ CEO K Viswanathan says MS Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021

IPL 2020: Even though CSK are expected to make changes going into the next season, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has clarified that he is confident that Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in IPL 2021.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. (PTI)

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE saw an unexpected result - MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets on Sunday. Dhoni’s CSK has never failed to make it to the playoffs in any season they had been part of the IPL. For CSK fans, it was a heartbreaking outcome as they were hoping that a returning MSD will lead the franchise to 4th IPL title

But even though CSK are expected to make changes going into the next season, something that Dhoni has himself hinted at during IPL 2020 in the UAE - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has clarified that he is confident that Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in IPL 2021. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

“Yes, definitely. I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the playoffs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything,” Viswanathan told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Viswanathan also agreed to the fact that the absence of veteran India stars Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh affected the balance of the CSK team this season. Both the players had opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

“We didn’t play to our potential this season. We lost games that we should have won. That pushed us back. The withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh coupled with Covid cases in the camp meant that the balance of the side was upset,” K Viswanathan added.

CSK will next face off against KKR on Thursday in IPL 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Oct 27, 2020 19:07 IST
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Oct 27, 2020 19:41 IST
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST

latest news

Jammu-based activist lodges complaint against Mehbooba over remarks on Tricolour
Oct 27, 2020 19:48 IST
MIT names campus theatre after Swraj Paul, son
Oct 27, 2020 19:40 IST
Bayern striker Lewandowski’s former agent detained in Poland
Oct 27, 2020 19:37 IST
2+2 meeting: Pompeo says US will stand with India to face threats to sovereignty, liberty
Oct 27, 2020 19:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.